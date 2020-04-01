|
Vanessa Jo Zimmerman Guilday, age 57, of Frederick, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home. Born October 18, 1962 in Westminster, she was the daughter of Judith I. Etzler Zimmerman of Rocky Ridge and the late Robert L. Zimmerman. She was the loving wife of Tim Guilday, her husband of 37 years.
She was formerly employed for more than 20 years as an accountant with Kline, Scott, Visco Real Estate.
Vanessa loved being a mother and a farm girl. She was always there to help her father milk the cows even when times were tough. Vanessa was an avid Ravens fan and loved going on cruises.
In addition to her mother and husband she is survived by sons, Zach Guilday and wife Katelyn of Abbottstown. PA and Luke Guilday and wife Tammy of Sykesville; grandchildren Evelyn and Grayson Guilday; sister, Jaime S. Zimmerman and brother, B. Scot Zimmerman and wife, Weimin Hou of Clarksville and nephew, Branden Zimmerman.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
