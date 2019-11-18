Home

Keeney And Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Vern Bean
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1811 Latham Drive
Walkersville, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1811 Latham Drive
Walkersville, MD
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Vern Bean


1937 - 2019
Vern Bean Obituary
Vern Ellis Bean, 82, of Walkersville, MD, returned home to his Heavenly Father on October 28,

2019. He was born in La Grande, Oregon on January 19, 1937 to Walter Arnold and Rose Emily

Ellis Bean.

Education was always important to Vern and he earned a bachelor's degree, master's

degree, and PhD in physics, all from Brigham Young University. He also attended Eastern Oregon

University, where he was honored as a Distinguished Alumnus in 2015.

Vern had a notable career as a physicist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology

(NIST) in Gaithersburg, MD. A favorite part of the job was the opportunity to work with 14

scientists from around the world who came to his lab to learn from him. He also attended

international conferences and presented and published close to 90 papers. NIST awarded him

the US Department of Commerce Bronze Medal for his work in high pressure physics.

In 1961 Vern married Carol Allred, whom he first met while both were serving as missionaries for

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Australia. Vern's job offered numerous

opportunities to travel, and Carol frequently accompanied him. Together they served as

missionaries in Thailand and as Addiction Recovery missionaries in Maryland. They raised four

children in Utah, California, and Maryland. Vern took particular pride in designing and building

almost all the furniture in their house.

Vern is predeceased by his wife, his parents, and his siblings, John Ellis Bean, Rosemary Bean

Burton, Walter Ellis Bean, and Linda Bean. He is survived by his four children, Gregory (Donita)

Bean, Scot (Lisa) Bean, Charis (David) Duke, and Laura Bean; nine grandchildren, Emily (Adam)

Crandell, Jared (Megan) Bean, Trevor (Rachelle) Bean, Joshua (MacKenzie) Bean, Sarah

(Wyatt) Knechtel, Spencer Bean, Catherine (Andrew) Streeter, Benjamin Duke, and Sylvia Duke.

He is also survived by three great-grandsons, Milo, Jack, and Hugo Streeter.

The funeral service is Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of

Latter-day Saints, 1811 Latham Drive, Walkersville, MD. Visitation with the family is

beforehand from 11:30-12:50. Interment will be immediately following at Mt. Olivet

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice of Frederick County at P.O. Box, Frederick, MD, 217012.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
