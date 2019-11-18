|
Vern Ellis Bean, 82, of Walkersville, MD, returned home to his Heavenly Father on October 28,
2019. He was born in La Grande, Oregon on January 19, 1937 to Walter Arnold and Rose Emily
Ellis Bean.
Education was always important to Vern and he earned a bachelor's degree, master's
degree, and PhD in physics, all from Brigham Young University. He also attended Eastern Oregon
University, where he was honored as a Distinguished Alumnus in 2015.
Vern had a notable career as a physicist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology
(NIST) in Gaithersburg, MD. A favorite part of the job was the opportunity to work with 14
scientists from around the world who came to his lab to learn from him. He also attended
international conferences and presented and published close to 90 papers. NIST awarded him
the US Department of Commerce Bronze Medal for his work in high pressure physics.
In 1961 Vern married Carol Allred, whom he first met while both were serving as missionaries for
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Australia. Vern's job offered numerous
opportunities to travel, and Carol frequently accompanied him. Together they served as
missionaries in Thailand and as Addiction Recovery missionaries in Maryland. They raised four
children in Utah, California, and Maryland. Vern took particular pride in designing and building
almost all the furniture in their house.
Vern is predeceased by his wife, his parents, and his siblings, John Ellis Bean, Rosemary Bean
Burton, Walter Ellis Bean, and Linda Bean. He is survived by his four children, Gregory (Donita)
Bean, Scot (Lisa) Bean, Charis (David) Duke, and Laura Bean; nine grandchildren, Emily (Adam)
Crandell, Jared (Megan) Bean, Trevor (Rachelle) Bean, Joshua (MacKenzie) Bean, Sarah
(Wyatt) Knechtel, Spencer Bean, Catherine (Andrew) Streeter, Benjamin Duke, and Sylvia Duke.
He is also survived by three great-grandsons, Milo, Jack, and Hugo Streeter.
The funeral service is Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of
Latter-day Saints, 1811 Latham Drive, Walkersville, MD. Visitation with the family is
beforehand from 11:30-12:50. Interment will be immediately following at Mt. Olivet
Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice of Frederick County at P.O. Box, Frederick, MD, 217012.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019