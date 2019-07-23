Vernon "Butch" Jacob Smith III, 67, suddenly left this Earth and joined his Heavenly Father on July 21, 2019 at his home in Harwood, Maryland. Vernon passed away with his furbaby, Pebbles, by his side. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend and will be missed by many.



Vernon was born on October 3, 1951 in Frederick, Maryland. He is deceased by his brother Tom, sister Sherry, his mother and father, and his precious dog Phat Boi.



He is survived by his wife, Georgia Smith; daughter, Dawn Shugars, husband Allen Shugars, and daughter Katie Shugars; son, Vernon "Jake" Smith and children Adriana Smith and Tyler Price; son, Vernon Michael Smith, wife Shelly Smith and children Desiree Smith, Brittani Smith, and Breanna Smith; daughter, Elizabeth Tolson, husband Russell Tolson and children Lexi Martin, Troy Martin, Jayden O'Brien, and Malaya O'Brien; and daughter, Cara Trent, husband Dwaine Trent and children DJ and Arie. Vernon is also survived by many brothers, sisters, and friends.



He devoted his life to Christ and thoroughly enjoyed reading the Bible and attending church. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, watching sports, playing guitar for his grandchildren, and spending time with his large family. His family and friends will always remember the joy that he gave them.



A service will be held at Bay Area Community Church in Annapolis, Maryland 884 Chesterfield Road, Annapolis, Maryland 21401 on Thursday July 25th, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12pm-1pm and the service will follow at 1pm, food after service.



In Lieu of flowers can be donated to "Grace Bomb" using the link: https://gracebomb.networkforgood.com . This was a ministry that Vernon was going to be involved in with his home church, Bay Area Community Church. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 23 to July 24, 2019