Vernon Powell Shores, 92, of Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his home with his daughter, Karen by his side. Born on December 19, 1926, in Taylorstown, VA, he was a son of the late Clyde and Lettie Hammond Shores.



He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired after 31 years with Alpha Portland. After retirement his life was the love of the river, even with the floods that affected his family, they would rebuild. He loved the Orioles, Nationals and Redskins.



Surviving are his daughters, Karen DeGrange and Michael, Diane Kepler and Stuart, sisters, Levie, Betty, Shirley and Ruby, grandchildren, Dwight, Alan, Brandy, Kirk and Matthew, great grandchildren, Alan, Chris, Cody, Alex, Trevor, Kileigh, Malaree, Bailey and Luke, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wives, Peggy and Louise, sister, Louise, and brothers, Bub and Scootie and his lady friend Georgia.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Jefferson Missionary Baptist Church, 4802 Broadrun Road, Jefferson, MD 21755. Interment will be in the St. Paul's Cemetery, Point of Rocks. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 1 to July 3, 2019