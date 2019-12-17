|
|
Vicki F. Marick,73, of Wolfsville, Maryland, passed comfortably from this life surrounded by her loving family at her sister's home on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband.
Born on November 20, 1946, in Sarasota, FL, she was the daughter of the late Verne and Agnes (Kocay) Kemerer.
Vicki earned her Master's Degree from Frostburg State University and spent her career as an educator/social worker at Catholic Charities, and Hagerstown Housing Authority. Her biggest joy was raising her five children and spending time with her ten grandchildren and two dogs. Vicki loved traveling with her family, feeding the birds and spending time in her beautiful yard and gardens.
She is survived by her two brothers Verne and Skip and her sister Dolly; five children Andrew Marick and wife Christina of Hagerstown, Chandra Cook and husband Robert of Keedysville, Michelle Petersen and husband Brad of Smithsburg and Sean Marick and Jared Blank of New Orleans and Brian Marick and wife Kirstin of Baltimore; grandchildren Chase Marick, Elizabeth Marick, Tristen Cook, Tabetha Cook, Morgan Cook, Kallie Cook, Dean Petersen, Samantha Petersen, Jacob Petersen and Alexander Marick. She is also survived by numerous nieces and a nephew.
The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3-4PM where a celebration of Vicki's life journey will take place at 4PM.
Rev. Kristin Krantz will officiate.
Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to either the National Park Foundation, [email protected], , or the local humane society.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019