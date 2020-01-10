|
|
Vicky Ruth Tyson, 62, of Ijamsville, MD passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Vicky was the enduring wife of Robert Tyson, Sr., her devoted husband of 26 years.
Vicky was the most caring, loving, & devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Born August 20, 1957 in Bethesda, MD, she is the daughter of Barbara W. Painter & the late Douglas Painter.
Besides her husband and mother, Vicky is survived by daughters, April Fernandez & husband Jose of Fredrick, MD. Jacqueline Wallace of Hagerstown, MD, step sons, Robert Tyson Jr & Christopher Tyson of Bowie, MD, grandchildren, R.J Rosario, Destani, Jaida and Mikaila Wallace, Gavin Tyson. She is also survived by her 2 brothers Jimmy & Timmy Painter of Montgomery County, MD.
She was a dedicated employee of Magruder's Grocery Stores for over 20 years. After retiring she loved spending time with her family and friends. Also enjoyed crafting.
Friends may call at the Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home. 26401 Ridge Road Damascus, MD 20872. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until funeral services begin at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Prospect Cemetery, Mount Airy, Maryland.
Online condolences may be shared with family and friends at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020