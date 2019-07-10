Voorheesville - Victor Nerses, 88, passed away suddenly on July 7th, 2019. Son of the late Harry Sr. and Ardemis Kharian, Victor was a first generation American of immigrants who escaped the Armenian genocide. He was born and raised in Providence, Rhode Island. He attended the University of Rhode Island majoring in physics. While working as a lifeguard at a local RI beach, he met his wife of 58 years, Charlotte Hunter. After earning his Master's Degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Victor took a job in Albany, New York and he and Charlotte started their family consisting of three rambunctious boys. During that time, he worked for the Atomic Energy Commission at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory. In 1977, he moved the family to Frederick, Maryland and started the next phase of his career at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Bethesda, MD. There he worked his way up to Project Manager for several nuclear power plants such as St. Lucie Unit 2 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Victor finally retired from the NRC at the age of 75, having earned his 40-year Service Pin. After 30 years of living in and loving Frederick, MD, Victor and Charlotte moved back to the Albany, NY area to be closer to family and loved ones. Victor lived a very healthy and active lifestyle and physically appeared much younger than his 88 years. He was a man of strong Christian faith and was demonstratively loving toward his family-always a steady presence with sage advice. Victor's kind heart, positive attitude, and charisma endeared him to everyone he met. His memory will be cherished and he will be deeply missed.



Victor is predeceased by his wife, Charlotte, his brother, Harry Nerses Jr., and his sisters, Vera Hoffman and Virginia Giso. He is survived by his three sons, Victor E. Nerses (Carol Huber-Nerses), Scott Nerses, and Gregory Nerses (Julie Sanday), and his five grandchildren, Tiffany Campbell, Jacob, Katherine, Kevin, and Alexander Nerses. He is also survived by five great grandchildren, Christian, Edward and Jenevieve Nerses, and Darien and Gabrielle Campbell.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Victor's family Thursday, July 11, 2019 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206. Funeral Services will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:30 am in the McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany. Entombment will immediately follow the service at Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands.



To leave a message for the family, light a candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 10 to July 11, 2019