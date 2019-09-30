|
|
Vidalia Carter Collis, 96, of Thurmont, MD, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Somerford House in Frederick, MD. Services and internment will be private.
She was born on March 28, 1923, in Waycross, GA and eventually moved to Maryland, where she worked as a Cafeteria Manager for Montgomery County Schools. Vidalia enjoyed bowling, gardening, and quilting, as well as spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Dale Collis of Thurmont; her grandchildren, Jennifer Agrusti of Clarksburg, MD, Michelle Allen, of Laurel, MD, Laura Grant, of Pasadena, MD, Heather Collis, of Brooklyn, NY, and Matthew Collis, of Hagerstown, MD; and great-grandchildren, Joseph, Andrew, Brody, Kylie, Hailee, and Courtnee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Collis, and son, Alan Collis.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019