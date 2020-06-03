Viola Grace Bussard, 93, formerly of Frederick, MD, went home to the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Somerford Place in Hagerstown.
Born on February 14, 1927 in Middletown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Nellie (Routzahn) Long.
She was a faithful servant of God and a loving wife and mother. A dedicated homemaker who loved to cook, quilt and sew, she and her husband were also avid gardeners. She was an lifelong member of the Frederick Church of the Brethen and the Homebuilders Sunday School class.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Francis Bussard, her only son Robert Bussard, as well as six brothers (Paul Long, Leslie Long Jr., James Long, Maurice Long, Huey Long, and Austin Long) and five sisters (Eleanor Blickenstaff, Iona Grossnickle, Betty Doub, June Marsh, and Marcelene Miller).
She is survived by two granddaughters, Dana (Chris) Crespo, Hagerstown, MD and Denise (Mike) Stabler, Boonsboro, MD and four great-grandchildren, Garrett Crespo, Hagerstown, MD, Morgan Crespo, Harrisonburg, VA and Josh and Taylor Stabler, Boonsboro, MD. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The family would like to personally thank the wonderful staff at Somerford Place for providing Viola with an extraordinary level of care during the last 18 months and would also like to thank Hospice of Washington County for their help, care and support during their grandmother's final weeks.
Graveside services for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Myersville. Pastor Greg Jones will officiate. Viewing will be for immediate family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Viola's name to the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
Funeral arrangements will be made by Stauffer Funeral Home, Boonsboro. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Born on February 14, 1927 in Middletown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Nellie (Routzahn) Long.
She was a faithful servant of God and a loving wife and mother. A dedicated homemaker who loved to cook, quilt and sew, she and her husband were also avid gardeners. She was an lifelong member of the Frederick Church of the Brethen and the Homebuilders Sunday School class.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Francis Bussard, her only son Robert Bussard, as well as six brothers (Paul Long, Leslie Long Jr., James Long, Maurice Long, Huey Long, and Austin Long) and five sisters (Eleanor Blickenstaff, Iona Grossnickle, Betty Doub, June Marsh, and Marcelene Miller).
She is survived by two granddaughters, Dana (Chris) Crespo, Hagerstown, MD and Denise (Mike) Stabler, Boonsboro, MD and four great-grandchildren, Garrett Crespo, Hagerstown, MD, Morgan Crespo, Harrisonburg, VA and Josh and Taylor Stabler, Boonsboro, MD. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The family would like to personally thank the wonderful staff at Somerford Place for providing Viola with an extraordinary level of care during the last 18 months and would also like to thank Hospice of Washington County for their help, care and support during their grandmother's final weeks.
Graveside services for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Myersville. Pastor Greg Jones will officiate. Viewing will be for immediate family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Viola's name to the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
Funeral arrangements will be made by Stauffer Funeral Home, Boonsboro. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.