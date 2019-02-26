Home

Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Frederick, MD
Viola Shank Obituary
Mrs. Viola L. Shank, 95, of Frederick passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Ernest M. Shank. Born in Middletown, MD on June 3, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Amy V. and Ira F. Haines.

Viola spent many years as a waitress at local Frederick establishments, most notably Millie's Restaurant.

She is survived by her step-son, Ralph Shank and wife Shirley, of West End, NC. She was preceded in death by sister, Anna Rudy, Brothers, Guy Haines, Charles Haines, Carroll Haines, and Merhl Haines, and sister in law Catherine Haines.

The family would like to thank the staff of Montevue Assisted Living for the exceptional care and support given to Viola over the last 19 years.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, February 28, at 10:00 A.M. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Frederick County Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD, 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
