Viola Topper

Viola Elizabeth Topper, 76, of Emmitsburg, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home with her family at her bedside. Born April 25, 1943 in Thurmont, she was the daughter of the late William Matthews, Sr. and the late Frances (Ott) Matthews. She was the devoted wife of John A. Topper, to whom she was married for almost 54 years.Viola worked in Administration at Mount St. Mary's College for many years. She was a member of St. Anthony Shrine Parish in Emmitsburg and the Blue Ridge Sportsmen's Association near Fairfield, PA. She enjoyed attending mass, playing Bingo, and baking. She was a fan of the Washington Redskins. Viola will have a lasting legacy as the godmother to many children.Surviving, in addition to her beloved husband John, are son, Jacob Topper and wife Angie of Littlestown, PA; brother, John Matthews and wife Joan of Frederick; sister-in-law, Violet Matthews of PA; granddaughter, Amber Lefever, her fiance, Randy Griffin, and their daughter, Gianna Rose Griffin; grandson, Joshua Lefever of Littlestown, PA; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, William Matthews, Jr. and his wife Nancy, and Gary Matthews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Anthony Shrine Parish, 16150 St. Anthony Rd., Emmitsburg, MD with the Rev. Collin Poston as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Emmitsburg, MD.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 262 Danny Thomas Dr, Memphis, TN, 38105.