Violet Marguerite Crum, age 87, of Walkersville, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 following a brief illness.
Born November 20, 1932 in New Midway, she was the daughter of the late Elmer J. and Cora Coshun Moser. She was the wife of Melvin M. Crum Sr. for 62 years, who predeceased her in 2013.
Born and raised on the Moser farm in New Midway she worked beside her parents and siblings until she married Melvin in 1951. Mrs. Crum was a homemaker for most of her adult life and also worked with the Woodsboro Livestock kitchen for 4 years and later with Food Lion in Walkersville. She was a member of Mt. Zion Haugh's Lutheran Church, where she was a former Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed assisting the New Midway Volunteer Fire Company and was a made an honorary member. She was very hard working and caring to all and especially loved spending time with her family and hosting family gatherings.
Surviving are her sons and spouses, Melvin M. Jr. and Barbara Crum of New Midway, Joseph E. and Kim Crum of Walkersville, and David L. and Christina Crum of Johnsville; grandchildren and spouses, Jeff and Diana Crum, Chris and Ashley Crum, Danny Crum, Angie and Donny Duman, Brian and Erin Crum, Ricky Crum, Zach Crum and Leon Crum; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Nathan, Matthew, Andrew, Emily, CJ, Cheyenne and Courtney Crum, Nate Murawski, Tyler, Kaylin and Bryson Duman, and Brody Crum; great-great-granddaughter, Juliet Crum; sisters, Anna Fogle and Dorothy Wachter both of New Midway; and sister-in-law, Betty Moser.
She was predeceased by her grandson, Jody Crum; sisters, Mary Renner, Ethel Thomas, Carrie Bollinger and Frances Crum; and brothers, John and Richard Moser.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick on Sunday, July 12 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limitation of visitors at any one time in the funeral home will be in effect.
A graveside service will be held in Chapel Cemetery, Libertytown on Monday, July 13 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Parris Beckhardt will officiate. Mrs. Crum's grandsons, Jeff, Chris, Danny, Brian, Ricky and Zach Crum, will serve as pallbearers. Angie Duman, Leon Crum and Carroll Crum will be honorary bearers.
Memorial donations may be made to Haugh's Lutheran Church, c/o Joyce Clingan, 6942 Middleburg Rd., Keymar, MD 21757, or New Midway Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 67, New Midway, MD 21775.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfunerlahome.com
