Violet McConnell

Violet "Vi" (Simms) McConnell, 82, passed away peacefully in Hagerstown, Maryland, on 12 October, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Franklin "Frank" J. McConnell, who preceded her in death in 2017.



She was the daughter of the late Marmaduke and Annie Beatrice (Pope) Simms who hailed from Fogo, Newfoundland, Canada. Vi is survived by her sister Ena. She was preceded in death by her brothers Stanley and George, and her sister Jean.



She was born in Queens, N.Y. on October 18, 1937, and married Frank in West Sayville, Long Island, N.Y. on May 30, 1957. In 60 years of marriage, they resided in Long Island, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Frederick, MD, New Port Richey, FL, and Waynesboro, PA.



They raised four children, Franklin Jr.(Margaret), Holly Frey (Neil), Jennifer O'Neill (Brian) and Kimberly Koehl (Stephen), and were very proud to have 9 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren.



Vi was a stand-out high school athlete and remained active as an adult. She worked as a library aide at South Frederick Elementary School for over 10 years. In addition to her family, Vi's passion was quilting. She belonged to the West Pasco (FL) Quilting Guild. She crafted hundreds of stunning, beautiful quilts, including many that earned honors in competition.



Per her wishes, there will not be a funeral or memorial service.



The family is deeply grateful for the kind and compassionate care provided by the staff of Right at Home and Hospice of Washington County. Donations can be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742.



Donations can also be made to Hagerstown Parkinson's Support Group, with checks payable to Arthur Guyer, Facilitator HPSG, 22215 Troy Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742, where Frank & Vi volunteered and actively participated before his passing.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store