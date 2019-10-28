|
|
Mrs. Violet Erlene Moser, 85, of Frederick, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at her daughter's home in Frederick. She was the wife of the late John K. Moser, Sr., who died in 2003. Born in on August 22, 1934, she was a daughter of the late George and M. Edith Humphrey Linton.
She was a homemaker for most of her life and was very devoted to her husband. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling.She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
Surviving are her children; Brenda J. Carlton and husband Ron, of Eldersburg, John K. Moser, Jr., and wife Christy, of Hagerstown, Robin G. Shortall and husband William, of Poolesville and Lori F. Houck and husband Jeff, of Frederick, brother, Ronald Linton, of Woodsboro and sister, Shirley Nelson, of FL, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by her long time friend, Mary Summers, of Frederick. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a charity of ones choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019