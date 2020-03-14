|
Mrs. Virginia (Cakie) Florence Baker Blair of Gaithersburg, MD passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Germantown, MD. Born on November 7, 1921, she was the daughter of the late William Edward Baker and Eleanor Virginia Howard Baker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Murray J. Blair. She was also preceded in death by sisters Martha Wynkoop, Anna Crowley, brothers William Baker and Howard Baker. Virginia is survived by a son, William E. Blair of Boxtel, the Netherlands, Mary F. McKnight and husband Carl R. McKnight of Monrovia, MD, four grandchildren, Sharon Blair Zuijderhoff, husband John Zuijderhoff of the Netherlands, Scott William Blair, wife Sandy Das Blair of the Netherlands, Eric Michael Friend, wife Rachelle McCracken Friend of Charlestown, WV and Christopher Dale Friend of Frederick, MD. Six Granddaughters, Lynn Zuijderhoff of the Netherlands, Kayla Friend, Emily Friend, Brianna Friend, Natalie Friend of Charlestown, WV, and Jacky Blair of the Netherlands. She is also survived by sisters, Marcella Kunzle, Alice Thompson, Shirley Duley, and Dorothy Baker and brothers James Baker, Robert Baker, and Douglas Baker and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
After graduating from Gaithersburg High School, Virginia worked for Sears Roebuk and Co. on Wisconsin Avenue as a secretary for the Assistant Manager and the Sales Promotion Manager from 1940-1949. She was married at the Naval Medical Chapel in Bethesda, MD on June 16, 1947. Her husband Murray was then transferred to San Diego aboard ship. When he returned back to Bethesda she accompanied him on his many military assignments. Once returning to Gaithersburg, Virginia went to work for the Montgomery County Public Schools, where she worked in the cafeteria at Gaithersburg Elementary School for 22 1/2 years. Virginia was a member of Gaithersburg Upcounty Senior Center, American Legion Auxiliary, Damascus, MD and served at "Lords Table" in Gaithersburg for many years. She was a member of the McDonald Chapter and Fairhaven United Methodist Church all her life. Relatives and friends may visit on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11am. Interment will follow the service at Forest Oak Cemetery in Gaithersburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairhaven United Methodist Church (Building Fund), 12801 Darnestown Rd., Gaithersburg, MD 20878 or Children Inn at NIH, 7 West Dr., Bethesda, MD 20814. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020