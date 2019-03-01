Home

Virginia Cecelia Allex

Virginia Cecelia Allex Obituary
On 1 March 2019, VIRGINIA ("JEAN") CECELIA ALLEX (nee Miller), age 93. Beloved wife for 59 years to the late David Martin Allex; devoted mother of Vaughn (Denise) of Leesburg, Daniel (Amy) of Frederick, Gail (John) of Boston, and Lynn (Jim) of Olney; proud grandmother of Andrea, Adam (Jackie), Kevin (Marissa), Amanda, Eric (Becca), Andrew, Jessica, Yitzhak, Ashley (John), and Kyle; and loving great-grandmother to Flynn and Ami. Also survived by her cherished big brother, Phil Miller, of Pikesville.

Mrs. Allex grew up in Baltimore, graduating from Western High School in 1943. She relocated to the suburbs of Washington, DC, where she married and worked for the Federal government before devoting herself to raising a family in Wheaton, Maryland. She called Olney her final home, where she lived with her youngest daughter.

A graveside service will be held Monday, March 4th at 10:00 AM at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, Virginia. The family will be observing shiva at the residence of Dan & Amy Allex.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
