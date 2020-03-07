Home

Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Virginia "Ann" Fuller

Virginia "Ann" Fuller Obituary
Virginia "Ann" Fuller, 93 of Mt. Airy, MD passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Dove House/Carroll Hospice in Westminster, MD.

Ann was the beloved wife of the late Stargle E. "Dodge" Fuller.

Ann was born June 3, 1926, in Cleveland, VA. She was the daughter of the late Roby and Bertha Ellen Smith.

Ann was employed by Sears for 25 years. She was an active member of her senior center and belonged to several clubs including the Red Hats and the 55 Travel Club. She especially loved flea markets and church Bazaars with her dear friend Rose Harne.

She is survived by her 3 children, Jack A. Fuller of New Market, MD, Edward E. Fuller of Mt. Airy, MD and a daughter Jane Gates of Monrovia, MD. She is also survived by 4 beautiful granddaughters, 2 grandsons and 7 great-grandchildren.

Ann as preceded in death by her grandson Todd A. Fuller of New Market, MD and a granddaughter Ellen S. Gates of Monrovia, MD.

A private interment was held in Princeton, WV on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family in friends in April.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice/ Dove House 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21784.

Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
