Virginia Diane Madine, 77, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles "Chuck" W. Madine.
Born on February 7, 1942, in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Leroy and Julia Bernadette (Sabo) Bable.
Virginia graduated in 1960 from Union High School in Burgettestown, Pennsylvania. She continued on to nursing school at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh where she met her future husband Charles, and they married on June 18th, 1966. The couple lived in Huntsville, Alabama where Chuck initially worked for NASA. Later, they moved to Wheaton, Maryland where Chuck worked for the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. and Virginia served as a registered nurse at Holy Cross Hospital. The family then relocated to Olney, Maryland where they raised their son and daughter in the Briar's Acres community. Virginia, who was always known as "Gini" by her loved ones and "Gigi" by her two granddaughters, was an avid reader and enthusiastic Steelers fan. She was an accomplished world traveller, having visited much of Europe, the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and most recently Scandinavia and Russia.
Gini loved all animals, particularly her many pet cats throughout the years, and enjoyed volunteering at the SPCA. She cherished spending time with family and friends in Bethany Beach, Delaware and was very involved in several local communities, including book and bridge clubs.
She is survived by son, Sean Madine and wife Bonnie of Denver, Colorado, and daughter, Shannon Obermeyer and husband Michael of Clifton, Virginia, her beloved granddaughters Kendall Madine and Madison Obermeyer, and her loving sister Monica Peters and brother-in-law, Kenneth, of Weirton, West Virginia. In recent years she formed a loving connection with partner, Kenneth Kolson of Frederick Maryland.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Fred), 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD where a celebration of Virginia's life journey will take place starting at 2:00 pm. Deacon Skip Manley of St. John parish will officiate. Private internment services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the U.S. Humane Society in memory of Virginia Madine.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020