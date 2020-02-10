|
Virginia Mae Gravely, 87, of Kensington, MD, passed away on February 9, 2020.
Virginia was the loving wife to the late Hosely J. Gravely, Jr.
Born on April 29, 1932, in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Charles G. Sr., and Jennie M. Fowler.
She is survived by her three sons; Hosely J. Gravely III (Layla) of Harrisonburg, VA, Ronald L. Gravely (Kim) of Kensington, MD, Rodney K. Gravely (Traci) of Dickerson, MD; two daughters, Linda S. Quesenberry (Richard) of Hagerstown, MD, Mabel A. Gravely of Kensington, MD; five brothers, William Fowler of Frederick, MD, Robert Fowler of Urbana, MD, James E. Fowler of Hagerstown, MD, Howard Fowler of Dickerson, MD, Harry Fowler of Knoxville, MD; one sister, Martha Reed of Emmitsburg, MD; 3 half-siblings, Rosa Bolinger, Ruth Stambaugh, Carl C. Fowler; one step-brother, Kenneth Shumaker; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles G. Fowler, Jr., Franklin F. Fowler; one half-sister, Dorothy E. Davidson and one half-brother, Wilmer Joseph Fowler.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12th from 6-8 PM at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838, where funeral services will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, February 13th. Interment to follow at Monocacy Cemetery, 19801 W Hunter Rd, Beallsville, MD 20839.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020