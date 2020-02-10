Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
(301) 349-2135
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Gravely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Mae Gravely

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Mae Gravely Obituary
Virginia Mae Gravely, 87, of Kensington, MD, passed away on February 9, 2020.

Virginia was the loving wife to the late Hosely J. Gravely, Jr.

Born on April 29, 1932, in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Charles G. Sr., and Jennie M. Fowler.

She is survived by her three sons; Hosely J. Gravely III (Layla) of Harrisonburg, VA, Ronald L. Gravely (Kim) of Kensington, MD, Rodney K. Gravely (Traci) of Dickerson, MD; two daughters, Linda S. Quesenberry (Richard) of Hagerstown, MD, Mabel A. Gravely of Kensington, MD; five brothers, William Fowler of Frederick, MD, Robert Fowler of Urbana, MD, James E. Fowler of Hagerstown, MD, Howard Fowler of Dickerson, MD, Harry Fowler of Knoxville, MD; one sister, Martha Reed of Emmitsburg, MD; 3 half-siblings, Rosa Bolinger, Ruth Stambaugh, Carl C. Fowler; one step-brother, Kenneth Shumaker; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles G. Fowler, Jr., Franklin F. Fowler; one half-sister, Dorothy E. Davidson and one half-brother, Wilmer Joseph Fowler.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12th from 6-8 PM at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838, where funeral services will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, February 13th. Interment to follow at Monocacy Cemetery, 19801 W Hunter Rd, Beallsville, MD 20839.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -