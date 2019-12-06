|
Virginia Andrea "Ginny" Makrides age 93, of Adamstown, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Buckinghams Choice , surrounded by her family. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 20, 1926 to the late Andrew and Stella Nanos from Greece.
The family moved to Washington, D.C. from NY when Ginny was a young girl. In 1946 she took a job at the State Department and her dedicated service afforded her an opportunity to accompany Eleanor Roosevelt as her personal assistant In January 1946, to London for the first United Nations General Assembly. She loved to tell the story of how Mrs Roosevelt, knowing how important her Greek faith was to her, insisted she use her car and driver to take her to the local Greek Orthodox church on Sundays.
A devoted mother to her three children and a loving "Yiayia" to four grandchildren, Ginny was one of the founders of Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Frederick, MD. She spent many yearsserving on the parish council and is widely regarded as a founding matriarch of the Church. The St. EugeniaPhiloptikos Society was named in her honor, recognizing her dedicationand hard work. She was known for working countless hours in the kitchen preparing authentic food for the annual Greek Festival.
She spent the last ten wonderful years at Buckingham's Choice and is fondly remembered by her dear close friends, Smyth, Corda and Arlene.
Surviving are her three children Stephanie Jordan, George Makrides and Andrew Makrides all of Frederick, MD; two grandsons, Spencer Ash (Sara) of Charlotte NC and Devon Makrides of Frederick MD; two granddaughters , Ariana Andrews ( John) and Katie Moran (Fain) both of Frederick, MD.
Five great grandchildren, John William Andrews III, Madelyn Stephanie Andrews, Fain Crew Moran, Drexton Francis Moran and Maise Alexandra Makrides. She is also survived by her sister Dena Petrofanis of San Pedro CA.
She was predeceased by her beloved sister Audrey Eliades who she lovingly referred to as her soulmate.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick . Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at STs. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 920 West Seventh Street, Frederick, MD 21701. She will be placed in the mausoleum at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church. (Address above).
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019