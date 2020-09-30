Virginia Norwood

Virginia B. Norwood , 88, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Tranquility at Fredericktowne in Frederick. She was the wife of the late Travis C. Norwood who died in 2006.
Born on September 21, 1932, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Catherine Dansberger Bond.
Virginia was a 1953 graduate of Western Maryland College in Westminster and began her career as an English Teacher at Mt Airy High School and later at Mt Airy Middle School. She retired in 1994 as a Media Specialist, after 41 years service.
She was an active member at Calvary United Methodist Church serving with many committees, a member of the Red Hat Society, Carroll County Retired Teacher Association, the Carroll County Retired Librarian Association, Mt. Airy Historical Society and Museum, Mt. Airy High School Alumni Association, Calvary OWLS as well as the Mt. Airy Hall of Fame.
She is survived by her son, Richard Norwood and wife Dianna of Elkins, WV, a daughter, Barbara Norwood Schlueter and husband Michael of Ft. Worth, TX; grandchildren: Natalie and Travis Norwood; sister, Linda Bond; also left to mourn is Melissa and Chet Cooper of Odessa, TX Meagan and Michael Skelton, Gabriella, Oliver, Agatha, and Theodore Skelton, Shelby and Dillon Scherry. She was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Bond.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Friday, October 2, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville in Mt. Airy. Graveside services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 1393 Progress Way, Suite 908, Eldersburg, MD 21784, American Diabetes Association
, 800 Wyman Park Drive, Suite 110, Baltimore, MD 21211 or American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
.