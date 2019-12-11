|
|
Mrs. Virginia Lee Shrader, 80, of Frederick, passed away on December 10, 2019 at Kline Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Ronald John Shrader, who passed in 2006.
Born in Washington, DC, Virginia was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ida Evans. She was a retirement benefits specialist at the Old Soldier's Home in Washington for many years. Family was very important to Virginia, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Shrader is survived by two sons, Thomas L. Shrader & wife Billie, and William A. Shrader & wife Debra; a daughter-in-law, Theresa Shrader; a sister, Anne M. Kramer; a brother, William E. Evans; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by a son, John Samuel Shrader, brothers Thomas, Samuel, Robert and Eugene Evans, and sisters Dorothy Gates, Mary Parks and Patricia Maumary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Monday, December 16th at the Shrine of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 12701 Viers Mill Rd. in Rockville. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Old Soldier's Home (afrh.gov).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019