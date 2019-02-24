The Angels came for Virginia Hillman Stamper on the Thursday, the seventh of February, 2019. She was the daughter of Josie and Willard Hillman and was raised in Mt. Rainier, Maryland. Her Husband of 30 years, Harley, preceded her in death 37 years ago in the year 1981. Virginia is survived by two daughters, Nancy Montillo and Husband Dennis; and Sarah Stamper; 5 grand-children; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces and 3 nephews.



She loved children and worked at the Middletown United Methodist Church for twenty nine years in the Parent's Time Out (PTO) program. She also loved volunteering at the Vindobona Nursing Home for twenty one years, and was recognized for several of those years for having served 100 hours. She also served as President of the Auxiliary for two terms. She was always cheerful, kind and selfless, gaining tremendous joy from the act of helping others.



She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Apart from her volunteer work, Virginia enjoyed hobbies like playing scrabble, doing crossword puzzles, watching Wheel of fortune on TV and, with much help from her dear friend Sue, tracing her family's history. She was a member of Jefferson United Methodist Church where she served as Financial Secretary for 12 years as well as Adult Sunday School Teacher for 4 years. She also took pleasure in greeting church goers on Sunday mornings as well as helping at the nursery on occasions. Prior to moving to the Frederick area, she was a member of the Cedar Lane United Methodist church, which at the time was known as the Mt. Rainier United Methodist Church, where she proudly served as the Church Secretary for 16 years.



At Virginia's Request, there will not be a funeral service. She has been inurned next to her husband, Harley, in Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, Md. A memorial service will be held in her honor at six o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, the twenty sixth of February 2019 at Middletown United Methodist Church, 7108 Fern Ct., Middletown, MD, 21769. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.



In lieu of customary remembrances the family requests with gratitude that monetary donations be made in her name to the Middletown United Methodist Church, 7108 Fern ct., Middletown, MD, 21769 or to Jefferson United Methodist Church, 3882 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, MD, 21755.



