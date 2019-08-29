|
|
Mrs. Virginia (Hash) Vance, age 95, of Mount Airy, MD entered eternal life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD.
Mrs. Vance was born February 7, 1924 in Fairfax, VA and was a daughter of the late Edgar and Lydia Hash.
Mrs. Vance is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles "Buck" Vance; two daughters, Lori Belke (Bill) of New Market, MD and Charlene Boone of Frederick, MD; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sites Chapel United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral service.
Burial will follow in the Ketterman Family Cemetery, Dorcas, WV
Arrangements by Schaeffer Funeral Home, 11 North Main Street, Petersburg, WV 26847.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019