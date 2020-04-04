|
|
Vivian Dolores Stottlemyer Morgan Brashears, 84, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on March 21, 1936, in Frederick County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. Stottlemyer and Nellie G. (Wetzel) Stottlemyer.
She was the loving wife of the late Joseph O. Brashears, her husband of 31 years.
She is survived by her children, Susan D. Saunders and husband, Dave, Sandra M. Eyler and husband, Tom and Samuel D. Morgan; grandchildren, Stephen and Jonathon Eyler, Sarah J. Turvin and Christina M. Morgan; brother, Roger Stottlemyer, sisters, Shirley (Marlene) Megee, Sarah (Sally) Dodd; sister-in-law, Charlotte Masser, Ida M. Dowla and Pam Stottlemyer; adopted "special" grandchildren, Josh and Erin Sexton; 13 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews who she dearly loved and her wonderful caring neighbors, Beck Wright and Candy and Ronnie Sexton
She is preceded in death by her siblings, Joan Beall, Marshall Eugene, Alfred (Bill) W., John Lamar and Dennis B. Stottlemyer.
Private burial will be held at Oak Hill Church of God Cemetery in LeGore, MD.
A celebration of her life and luncheon will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Oak Hill Church of God, 10053 Oak Hill Road, Keymar, Maryland 21757.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020