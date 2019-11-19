|
|
Vivian Holliday McGrew, 97, of Woodsboro, MD, passed away into the loving arms of her savior on November 17, 2019. Born July 9, 1922 in Raleigh, NC, she was the daughter of the late William Herbert Holliday and Edna Florence Dodson Holliday and was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Kenneth Harold McGrew, her brother Lt. William Kenneth Holliday, USMC, and her youngest sister Jean Holliday Thring.
Mrs. McGrew, formerly a member of Grace Methodist Church in Gaithersburg, MD, joined Walkersville United Methodist Church after moving to Woodsboro, MD, in 1992. Following business school and prior to her marriage in 1944, she worked for the War Department during WWII as a secretary at Army Map Service in Washington, DC. Early in her marriage Mrs. McGrew and her husband owned and operated several grocery stores in Annandale, VA, Rockville and Travilah, MD. In 1955 she began working at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD, and later transferred to the United States Atomic Energy Commission in Germantown, MD, where she worked as an Administrative Assistant and Special Courier to the Pentagon until she retired.
Mrs. McGrew was a life-long reader and lover of books, art and music and entertained her family and friends by playing hymns, waltzes and even a little "boogie woogie" on the piano. Together with her husband she hosted an annual Fourth of July party and family reunion that became famous for swimming, games, food and fun and is still remembered with nostalgia. She was an avid genealogist and shared her love of singing and dance, needle crafts, sewing and cooking with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to sit right down on the floor to play with the children, danced to any music with a good beat and taught every grandchild how to play the piano, swim and plant flowers. Her love of family and friends and her caring heart were evident to everyone who met her and without trying she was a role model of the gracious Southern Lady.
Mrs. McGrew is survived by two daughters, Kathleen McGrew Noffsinger and husband Tom of Hartfield, VA, and Sharon Lee McGrew of Walkersville, MD; four grandchildren, Tom Noffsinger, Jr. and wife Amy; Tracy Noffsinger Conder and husband Kevin; Amon Edgar Esworthy III; and Renee McGrew Mills and husband Josh; eight great-grandchildren, Dylan Noffsinger, Taylor Noffsinger, Hunter Noffsinger, Chase Conder, Jordan Conder, Leah Conder, Alexis Mills and Joshua Mills, Jr.; her sister, Mildred Holliday Snapp; her sister-in-law, Iona Morris McGrew; and many nieces and nephews. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends for her kind and gentle manner, the twinkle in her baby blue eyes, her beautiful smile, her devotion to her family, her love of nature and her strong faith in God.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Walkersville United Methodist Church, 22 Main St., Walkersville, MD, with Pastor Mike Henning officiating. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro, MD. There will be no public visitation at the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to gather in Georgetown Hall at the church following the interment.
The family would like to thank the many people who cared for Vivian for the past several years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Walkersville United Methodist Church, 22 Main St., Walkersville, MD 21793; the , 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102; or a charity that is close to your heart.
The family would like to invite you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019