Vivian Kaye (Lamberson) Manis, 73, of Frederick, MD passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick, MD.



Born October 21, 1945 in Hagerstown, MD. Vivian was a 1963 graduate of South Hagerstown High School and a 1967 graduate of Hood College in Frederick. She began her career as a French Teacher in the DC, Baltimore area and then later followed her passion of gardening to become a Master Gardener for the Phillips family at Windy Cove Farm in Millboro VA. Vivian was a member of the Ruritan Club, VA and St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Hagerstown, MD.



She is survived by a son, Peter Manis and wife, Misty and their son, Bryaan; a sister, Mary Sanner and husband, Jim; nephews Wesley Sanner and Kevin Sanner, and a brother, John Paul Lamberson, Jr.



Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, John Paul and Helen Elizabeth (Litton) Lamberson.



A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to benefit Pituitary Research at John Hopkins Hospital. Please send donations to the Department of Medicine Development Office, 5200 Eastern Ave., MFL Center Tower, Suite 357B, Baltimore, MD 21224. Checks should be made payable to Johns Hopkins University with (IMO Anthony Mercury/ Pituitary Research) noted in the memo, or Humane Society of Washington County, 13011 Maugansville Rd., Hagerstown, MD 21740.



Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019