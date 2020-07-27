Volker Rudolf Geissler, passed away on July 23, 2020, one week shy of his 76th birthday. Volker was born on July 30, 1944, in Dresden, Germany. Volker was preceded in death by his father Rudolf, who died on June 7, 2007, and by his mother Hildegard, who died on October 17, 2012. Volker has no siblings. Volker has two cousins in Europe-Reiner Maeschke and Grit Maeschke. Volker is also survived by a dear friend Brigitte Staufeneil, of Sandy, Utah.



Volker did not meet his father until after the end of World War II, when Volker was two years old. His father had been a prisoner of war in Russia. After the war, Volker's family was living in Dresden, East Germany, which was under the control of communist Russia, which did not allow them freedom of speech, which spied on them, and which censored the news they could receive. Volker's mother wrote that "getting deprived of personal freedom and liberty under the Communist regime became agonizing until we could not bear it any longer." In 1956, Volker left Dresden with his parents, on what was supposed to be a vacation trip, but instead the family concocted a way to travel by train to West Berlin, from where they were able to escape to America. They first came to Florida, but shortly thereafter moved to the Washington, D. C. area. They lived in Hyattsville, Maryland for many years.



Volker and his parents became members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1966, and they were all active members of the College Park Ward for over 40 years. After the death of both of his parents, in 2016, Volker moved to Frederick, where he attended the Brunswick Ward and made new friends there.



Volker was drafted into the military during the Vietnam war, and he served a tour of duty there. Volker was a paratrooper, and he reached the rank of First Lieutenant in the United States Army. After leaving the military, Volker served a mission for his church in Norway for two years. Later, Volker earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland, and a Master of Science Degree in Engineering from Brigham Young University.



Volker had a long interest in genealogy and stamp collecting. Volker was an avid supporter of animal life and zoological causes.



Volker was pleasant, cheerful and long-suffering. He loved to attend church, meet with his friends, and listen to the music of the Tabernacle Choir. He suffered from various disabilities for many years. In his passing, his friends will miss him, but Volker is rejoicing in reuniting with his parents and many friends.



Burial arrangements are being made by Stauffer Funeral Home. No viewing or services are planned for Frederick. Volker will be laid to rest near his parents at the George Washington and Mount Lebanon Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road, Adelphi, Maryland, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.



