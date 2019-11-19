|
W. Jeannette Whitmore , 96, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Russell A. Whitmore who died in 1973.
Born on October 10, 1923, in Johnsville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Myrtle Miller Boone.
She was a 1940 graduate of Liberty High School. Jeannette was a waitress and cook at the Walkersville Bowling Center. She was a member of the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company, Walkersville Volunteer Rescue Company and Glenn W. Eyler American Legion Auxiliary Unit 282.
She is survived by two brothers: Richard (Dick) Boone of Union Bridge and Larry Boone of Boonsboro and two sisters: Peggy Fritz of New Windsor and Betty Boone of Ft. Littleton, PA; sisters-in-law, Carmen Whitmore Martin of Walkersvillle as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jeannette was preceded in death by siblings: Helen Brewer, Donald Boone, Pauline Neil, Henry Boone, Jack Boone, Paul Boone and Rosalie Fritz. She will also be remembered by dear friends: Helen Nusbaum and Dorothy Buxton.
A celebration of Wilma 's life will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 20, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 40 Fulton Avenue, in Walkersville where the family will receive friends from 10-11 AM. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company, 79 W Frederick Street, Walkersville, MD, 21793, http://www.walkersvillefire.com; Walkersville Volunteer Rescue Company, 73 W Frederick Street, Walkersville, MD, 21793, http://www.wvrc24.com/.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019