The Rev. Dr. Walter Phillip (Phil) Fogarty, former Pastor of Frederick, MD's Evangelical Lutheran Church, died suddenly, of a pulmonary embolism, this past Friday, March 29th.



Pastor Fogarty, beloved by his family, many friends and parishioners, was born to parents John and Martha Fogarty, in Washington, DC, on March 22, 1939. He received a B.A. in History from the University of Maryland. He also received his Bachelor of Divinity, Master of Sacred Theology, and Doctor of Ministry degrees, from Gettysburg Seminary and was ordained in 1964.



In addition to his 27-year tenure at Evangelical, Pastor Fogarty also served congregations in Baltimore, Hagerstown, and Stevensville, Michigan.



Always active in the Frederick community, Pastor Fogarty also served on numerous church and secular boards, as well as numerous community organizations. Known for his sense of humor (which he brought to many of his sermons), he also loved the arts, writing musical plays, chancel dramas, and a sci-fi novel, "Encore." An active sports enthusiast, Pastor Fogarty particularly loved playing tennis and golf.



Phil Fogarty is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Donna Anderson Fogarty, their daughter, Tanya Fogarty Marten and her husband,Jonathan.



His passing is a tremendous loss to all those whose lives he touched, as well as the community he served. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the in Pastor Fogarty's name at 217 E. Redwood Street, 11th Floor Baltimore, MD 21202



A memorial service for Pastor Fogarty, will take place this coming Saturday, April 6th, at 11 am., at Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 East Church St., Frederick. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick.



Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019