Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Wade Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wade A. Harrison


1984 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wade A. Harrison Obituary
Wade A. Harrison 35 of DeLand, FL passed away suddenly on March 28, 2020.

Born on October 23, 1984 in Frederick, MD he was the son of Dana W. Harrison of Frederick, MD and Dorothy Bickling of Baltimore, MD.

Surviving besides his parents are his paternal grandmother Dorothy E. Harrison of Frederick, MD and his maternal grandparents Don and Ruth Pyles of FL.

Also surviving are his four children, Olivia Faith Harrison, Emilee Grace Harrison, Hunter Wesley Harrison and Jackson Donald Harrison all of FL. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles, many great-aunts and great-uncles and many cousins. He was deceased by one aunt Dawn R. Harrison.

There was no viewing or service. He was cremated.

Arrangements by Lankford Funeral Home, 220 E. New York Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724

Phone 386-734-2244
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wade's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -