Wade A. Harrison 35 of DeLand, FL passed away suddenly on March 28, 2020.
Born on October 23, 1984 in Frederick, MD he was the son of Dana W. Harrison of Frederick, MD and Dorothy Bickling of Baltimore, MD.
Surviving besides his parents are his paternal grandmother Dorothy E. Harrison of Frederick, MD and his maternal grandparents Don and Ruth Pyles of FL.
Also surviving are his four children, Olivia Faith Harrison, Emilee Grace Harrison, Hunter Wesley Harrison and Jackson Donald Harrison all of FL. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles, many great-aunts and great-uncles and many cousins. He was deceased by one aunt Dawn R. Harrison.
There was no viewing or service. He was cremated.
Arrangements by Lankford Funeral Home, 220 E. New York Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724
Phone 386-734-2244
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020