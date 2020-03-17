Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
Wade Rice
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wade Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wade Rice


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wade Rice Obituary
Mr. Wade Olin Rice, 52. of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home. Born in Frederick on December 29, 1967, he was a son of Garey O. "Reds" and Connie Jenkins Rice.

Wade was working for Middletown Sports Land as a printer. He was active as a coach and grandfather, with Smithsburg little league sluggers baseball and the Smithsburg Blue Crabs. He was a member of the South Mountain Rod and Gun Club and the Jefferson United Methodist Church.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his daughters, Amanda M. Rice and finance Michael, of Woodsboro, Nicole E. Mills and husband Richard "Dickie", of Waynesboro, PA, his brother, Garey R. Rice and wife Crystal, of Knoxville, five grandchildren, Kandice Rice, Cameron, Cohen, Kali and Cannon Mills. He will also be remembered by his god parents, Richard and Eleanor Ott.

Funeral services and interment will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Smithsburg Little Sluggers, P. O. Box 291, Smithsburg, MD 21783, in C/O Delaura White.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wade's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -