Walter "Gabby" Bradford Hess, 88, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Sunday, January 26, 2020, at his home. Born Friday, October 2, 1931 in Ringgold, MD, he was the son of the late S. Allen Hess and the late Hettie G. Hess. Gabby graduated from Smithsburg High School. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Gabby was employed with the Washington County Roads Department for 36 years, retiring as a supervisor in 1995. He was a Golden Member of Grace United Methodist Church, VFW Post 1936 and the Antietam Fire Company Engine 2. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Louise (Hofe) Hess; twin daughters, Wanda S. Stouffer and husband, Gale and Rhonda F. Weaver and husband, Tony, all of Hagerstown, MD; daughter, Pamela K. Gregory and husband, Jimmy of Mt. Airy, MD; son, Dale B. Hess and wife, Missy of Hagerstown, MD; two sisters, Sara G. Weaver and M. Jane Hess, both of Smithsburg, MD; grandchildren, Kelli Jones and husband, Chris, Dwayne Weaver and wife, Emily, Derrick Kinna and wife, Cassie, Bradley Taylor, Amy Hess, Brandon Hess and wife, Victoria, and Jayden Hess; great-grandchildren, Emmah and Maddison Jones, Kaylee Kinna, Aliviah and Brynn Weaver, Summer and Lilah Taylor, Ella and Tanner Presgraves, and Maverick Hess. He was preceded in death by his sister, E. Kathryn Biser; and brothers, J. Harvey Hess, Guy S. Hess, and William "Bill" Hess. Services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 1:30 pm, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD, with the Rev. Margaret Clemons and Rev. Clark Carr officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Interment will be at the Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD, with military honors performed by the Morris Frock American Legion Post 42 honor guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 712 Church St. Hagerstown, MD 21740 or to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020