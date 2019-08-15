|
|
Mr. Walter D. Carter, 78, of Charles Town, WV, passed away on August 14, 2019 at Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, WV. He was the husband of Betty Carter, his wife of 10 years.
Born in Darnestown, MD, he was the son of the late Walter and Helen Carter. Mr. Carter worked in construction throughout Maryland and Virginia.
In addition to his loving wife, Betty, Mr. Carter is survived by 14 children, 27 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, three brothers, five sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20th from 6 - 8 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 21st. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019