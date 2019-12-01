Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
(301) 271-7777
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church
10043 Longs Mill Road
Rocky Ridge, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Sharer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Edward "Buddy" Sharer


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Edward "Buddy" Sharer Obituary
Mr. Walter Edward "Buddy" Sharer, 72, of Rocky Ridge died unexpectedly Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home.

Born July 23, 1947 in Springfield, VA, he was the son of the late Roland Ephram Sharer and Edith Leona (Cook) Sharer.

Buddy worked for many years in refrigeration and cooling and retired from McGlaughin Refrigeration in Gettysburg.

He loved old music, riding motorcycles, and was a former president of Catoctin R.E.A.C.T. Team.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, 2nd Infantry Division.

Buddy is survived by two brothers, Ronnie Sharer of Westminster; and Rick Sharer and wife, Darlene, of Thurmont; three sisters, Margaret Shelton, of Winters, CA; Virginia Hollabaugh, of East Berlin, PA; and Estelle King of Cross Keys, PA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was predeceased by his brother, Richard D. Sharer.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6 from Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, 10043 Longs Mill Road, Rocky Ridge.

Interment to follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 117, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -