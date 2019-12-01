|
Mr. Walter Edward "Buddy" Sharer, 72, of Rocky Ridge died unexpectedly Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home.
Born July 23, 1947 in Springfield, VA, he was the son of the late Roland Ephram Sharer and Edith Leona (Cook) Sharer.
Buddy worked for many years in refrigeration and cooling and retired from McGlaughin Refrigeration in Gettysburg.
He loved old music, riding motorcycles, and was a former president of Catoctin R.E.A.C.T. Team.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, 2nd Infantry Division.
Buddy is survived by two brothers, Ronnie Sharer of Westminster; and Rick Sharer and wife, Darlene, of Thurmont; three sisters, Margaret Shelton, of Winters, CA; Virginia Hollabaugh, of East Berlin, PA; and Estelle King of Cross Keys, PA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
He was predeceased by his brother, Richard D. Sharer.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6 from Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, 10043 Longs Mill Road, Rocky Ridge.
Interment to follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 117, Rocky Ridge, MD 21778.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019