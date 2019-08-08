|
|
Walter "Pete" E. Barkdoll, 93, of Wolfsville, Maryland, departed this life on August 5, 2019, at Citizens Care and Rehab, Frederick. Born April 5, 1926, in Chewsville, Maryland, he was the eleventh child of seventeen born to Katherine Sheffler and Herman Barkdoll.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, married September 1, 1950, Elizabeth Frushour Barkdoll, daughters, Linda Keller and husband, Lawrence, Joyce Coblentz and husband Allen, 4 grandchildren - Alex Coblentz and Jordan, Katherine Parsley and Derek, Bradley and Holden Coblentz, one great grandchild, Aaden Coblentz. In addition, he is survived by 6 sisters - Mary Clever, Charlotte Shank, Joann Clark, Janet Norris, Kathryn Nave and Maxine Smith and many nephews and nieces.
Pete was predeceased by his parents, 6 brothers - Alfred, Russell, Orville, Arthur, Frances, James, and 4 sisters - Goldie Stouffer, Edna Carter, Jane Grove and Helen Lung.
Pete was a devoted husband, father and friend. He grew up a member of a farming family in the St. James area, the first son to graduate from Williamsport High School in 1944. He worked on the family farm, at the Hagerstown stock sale and the Cavetown Planning Mill. The majority of his life was spent working at Doubleday Book Binding and Printing until their relocation, forcing his early retirement in 1987. Before his full retirement in 1991, Pete was employed by Nolands and Coblentz Electric.
Being a child of the depression, he learned to be self-sufficient from his parents. He could fix anything. He would take discarded items and fix them up for his family and friends. Few things were beyond repair or resale. Many hours were devoted to helping family members and friends with various construction projects and repair needs. Uncle Pete could fix almost anything.
Pete enjoyed traveling all over the United States and Canada with his wife and many members of the Wolfsville and Middletown Valley on bus trips visiting almost all fifty states and provinces.
He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wolfsville, serving on the church council, cemetery board and property committee throughout the years.
Pete's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to his caregivers, Sherry, Tina, Gina, Joann and Ashlee.
All services will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 12704 Wolfsville Road, Smithsburg, Maryland 21783. Visitation is Monday, August 12, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the funeral which is 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Pastor Dr. Bob Driver-Bishop will officiate with internment immediately following in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 12704 Wolfsville Road, Smithsburg, MD 21783, to the St. Mark's Lutheran Cemetery, same address, or the , P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
Arrangements made by J. L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019