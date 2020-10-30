Walter O. Gordon,70, Middletown, died Thursday October 29, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Marcia Dean "Marci"Gordon.Born in Frederick on June 24, 1950 he was a son of the late Lee Osceola and Mary Catherine Poole Gordon. Mr. Gordon was a farmer and farmed Willowdale Farms all his life. He belonged to 4-H most of his life, served as swine superintendent at Frederick County Fair for many years, was inducted as a life member of the Maryland State 4-H All Stars, was active with the Frederick County Farm Bureau, served as board member, as member of discussion group and served on various committees, served as President and member of Board for Maryland State Crop Improvement Association, a two term member of Maryland Grain Producers Association Association and served may years on Maryland State Agriculture Council. He was a 1968 graduate of Middletown High School and attended Reich Auctioneering school and auctioned with Willowdale Auction Company until recently.He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown, served several terms on the church council and worked on many committees throughout the church. He also served as a Staff Sgt. at Martinsburg WV Air Force National Guard until his discharge in 1977.Surviving, beside his wife are two sons David Glenn Gordon and wife Tricia of Jefferson and Darin Lee Gordon and wife Lacey of Middletown, three grandchildren Leah, Blake and Eva Gordon and siblings Nancy Lee Gordon, Joseph Daniel Gordon and Kathy Marie Gordon all of JeffersonThe family will receive friends on Monday November 2 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Tuesday November 3 from the church. Rev. Dahl Drenning will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be made in Christ Reformed Church Cemetery, Middletown.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Garden fundDonald B. Thompson funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown is in charge of arrangements.