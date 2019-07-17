Mr. Walter Abram "Bob" Poole, 91, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home. He was the wife of the late Mary Ellen May Poole. Born in Dickerson on April 5, 1928, he was a son of the late Charles and Emma Young Poole.



Bob was retired from the Frederick County Highway Department, where he worked as a heavy equipment operator. After retiring he worked until the age of 83 at Carts and Parts in Ijamsville.



Surviving are his children; Bruce Poole, of Frederick, Ricky Poole, of Dickerson, Judy Shuff, of Cascade and Mary Fisher and Carl , of Frederick, seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, one great -great grandson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by eight brothers and three sisters.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.