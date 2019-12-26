|
Mr. Walter Schmid Jr., of Frederick, died on Monday December 23, 2019, He was the husband of the late Suzanne Shipley Schmid to whom he was married for 59 years.
Walter was born in Philadelphia, PA. in 1927 to Elsie C. and Walter Schmid Sr. and was the older brother to Robert and James, both deceased.
Walter graduated from Havertown High in Havertown, PA, then served in the Navy on a LST in the Pacific at the end of WWII. After his military service, he attended and graduated from the University of Maryland, with a degree in accounting, and where he met his wife Suzanne.
Walter was a career long accountant, starting in Philadelphia, then Baltimore and finally ending in Frederick where he stayed until his death. This included employment with Olin Matheson Chemical Corp., T Edgie Russell Contractors, Frederick Gas Company and then retired as the Assistant Comptroller of Frederick County. Walter was also long-term on the Board of Directors of Monocacy Federal Credit Union, now known as Nymeo, holding the office of Treasurer.
Walter was a past president of Frederick Sertoma, actively participating in its Saturday basketball program, and was a member of the Evangelical Reformed UCC. He enjoyed gardening, travel, music and the theater and was a fan of the UMD Terps and the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens. An animal lover, Walter was known for his miniature and standard poodles as he was often seen taking them for long walks in the neighborhood or Baker Park.
Walter is survived by his children, Denman Hans Schmid (JoyceAnn Sundergill) and Alyce Katrina Schmid, grandaughter Sienna "CC" Suzanne Schmid and sister-in-law Nancy Schmid.
At the time of his passing, Walter was a resident of Sunrise Assisted Living, where he had been living since 2013. The family would like to thank the staff for the care they gave to Walter.
Family and friends can gather at the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Mausoleum Chapel, 515 South Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701 on Monday, December 30, 2019 for a memorial service at 11am. Inurnment to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Carroll County or any local animal rescue group.
