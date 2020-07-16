1/1
Wanda Elaine Johnson
1952 - 2020
Wanda Elaine Johnson, 67, of Smithsburg, MD, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Hospice of Washington County's, Doey's House, in Hagerstown, MD, surrounded by her loving family.

Born December 30, 1952 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Lorraine Frances (Eyler) Gartrell.

She was a graduate of Walkersville High School class of 1971.

She was a homemaker.

She enjoyed gardening, picture taking and loved spending time with her family and pets.

Wanda is survived by her husband of 41 years, Franklin Johnson whom she married July 24, 1978, one daughter, Rebecca McClain and husband Stephen, grandchildren, Gracie and Asher, sister, Deborah Hagan and husband Howard, nieces, Melanie Gotez and Rhonda Devore, nephew, Jason Hagan, and several great nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 7:00pm at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, with Pastor Jeff Tomlin officiating. Burial will be private.

The family will receive friends from 6-7pm, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Wanda Johnson to the Antietam Humane Society at 8513 Lyons Rd. Waynesboro, PA, 17268 or www.antietamhumanesociety.org.

Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
06:00 PM
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
JUL
20
Service
07:00 PM
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
