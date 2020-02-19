|
Ms. Wanda Jean Shafer, 58, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on February 19, 2020.
Born August 19, 1961 in Frederick, Wanda was the daughter of the late Emory William and Alice Mary (Holt) Shafer. Wanda grew up in Frederick, and worked as a technician at Ft. Detrick. She was a Harry Potter enthusiast and a die-hard Ravens fan. She also loved her family.
Wanda was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Shafer and Preston Shafer; sisters, Edna Hurst, Betty Rohrbaugh, Ruth Ellen Horkey, and Linda Shafer; sister-in-law Ruth Shafer; brother-in-law Harry Bengston; and her nephew, Robert Shafer, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Bengston, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and other relatives.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22nd in the Garden of the Cross at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 (frederickhealthhospice.org).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020