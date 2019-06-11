Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Stockman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Stockman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wanda Stockman Obituary
Wanda Stockman, 79, of Feagaville, Maryland, went home to be with God on June 9, 2019. Wanda is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charles Stockman.

She was the loving mother of Charles Robert Stockman Jr. (Rob) and his wife Lura, and Tana Flanagan and her husband Chris. She was also the proud grandma of Kaylyn and Kara Flanagan. She is survived by a sister Barbara Huesman and husband John and nephews Mark and Paul Huesman; brother-in-law David Stockman and companion Carolyn Casper; sister-in-law Connie Miller; niece Chawnna Koontz and Stephanie Dryman, and nephew Scott Stockman.

Wanda earned a teaching degree from Towson and taught math at Middletown Middle School for over 20 years.

She was active in the Frederick County Promenaders, The Red Hats, Frederick Church of the Brethren and a seniors exercise class at the William Talley Rec Center. Following the class, she thoroughly enjoyed a hot cup of coffee with friends at McDonalds. Throughout the years, she was an avid walker, gardener, and cook. She valued family gatherings and especially enjoyed helping her granddaughters make creative birthday cakes.

With her gentle demeanor and positive spirit, she was quick to offer a kind word to others. She readily gave to those in need, and she will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A Celebration of Wanda's life journey will follow at the funeral home on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now