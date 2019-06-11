Wanda Stockman, 79, of Feagaville, Maryland, went home to be with God on June 9, 2019. Wanda is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charles Stockman.



She was the loving mother of Charles Robert Stockman Jr. (Rob) and his wife Lura, and Tana Flanagan and her husband Chris. She was also the proud grandma of Kaylyn and Kara Flanagan. She is survived by a sister Barbara Huesman and husband John and nephews Mark and Paul Huesman; brother-in-law David Stockman and companion Carolyn Casper; sister-in-law Connie Miller; niece Chawnna Koontz and Stephanie Dryman, and nephew Scott Stockman.



Wanda earned a teaching degree from Towson and taught math at Middletown Middle School for over 20 years.



She was active in the Frederick County Promenaders, The Red Hats, Frederick Church of the Brethren and a seniors exercise class at the William Talley Rec Center. Following the class, she thoroughly enjoyed a hot cup of coffee with friends at McDonalds. Throughout the years, she was an avid walker, gardener, and cook. She valued family gatherings and especially enjoyed helping her granddaughters make creative birthday cakes.



With her gentle demeanor and positive spirit, she was quick to offer a kind word to others. She readily gave to those in need, and she will be dearly missed.



The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A Celebration of Wanda's life journey will follow at the funeral home on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.



Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 11 to June 12, 2019