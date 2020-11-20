Mr. Warren Edward Main, 74, of Thurmont, passed away at home on November 19, 2020. He was the loving husband of Jean Main, of Thurmont.Born January 30, 1946, Warren was the son of the late Austin and Betty Main. He grew up working on a dairy farm, and he worked for many years delivering, repairing and maintaining milking equipment for Tri-State Farm Automation and the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Association. Mr. Main also volunteered with the Graceham Volunteer Fire Co. and served on it's Board of Directors. He was also a member of the Lewistown Social Club, and he and Jean enjoyed their weekends at Riverbend.In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Main is survived by four stepchildren, Scott Wetzel, Randy Wetzel, Sonya Kubacak & husband James, and Kenny Wachter; several grandchildren, including special granddaughter Janay Rowe & her husband Jim, and their two children; special friends Chris & Robyn Kanode, Nancy & Gary Keller; the River family, and many more special relatives and friends. The Main family would also like to extend their gratitude to Hospice of Frederick County for their care and support.Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Graceham Volunteer Fire Co., 14026 Graceham Rd, Thurmont, MD 21788.