Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Sea Pines Memorial Gardens
Edgewater, FL
View Map
Wayne Allen "Reds" Fair

Wayne Allen "Reds" Fair Obituary
Wayne "Reds" Allen Fair, age 78, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, FL. He was the second youngest son of eleven children of the late Wilbur Z. Fair and Inez Angell Fair. U.S. Navy veteran, retired from Ft. Detrick maintenance department; a member of Harney Post 6918; American Legion Post 120, of Taneytown; Amvets Post 172, Fairfield, PA; Monocacy Lodge 203; Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Boumi Shriners. Reds enjoyed flying his J-3 Cub he built and driving his 1929 Chevy Street Rod. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Frances M. DeBerry Fair; sister-in-law, Anna Louise Adelsberger, of Thurmont; brother-in-law and wife, Stephen DeBerry and Judy, of Westminster; sisters, Margaret Wetzel, Wilma Liller, twin sister, Wanda Lawrence and brother-in-law, Richard Lawrence; all of Tarreytown and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, June Bachota, Cecelia Lambert, Doris Young, Janet Smith, Lois Shorb, and brothers Harold "Booty" Fair, Sr. and Wilbur Z. "Whitey" Fair. Graveside service with military honors will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater, FL. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Feb. 2, 2020
