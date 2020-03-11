Home

Hartzler Funeral Home
404 South Main Street
Woodsboro, MD 21798
(301) 845-4300
Wayne Bohn Obituary
Wayne Maurice Bohn, age 81, of Westminster, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Patapsco Health and Rehabilitation Center, Randallstown. Born February 16, 1939 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Roger G. and Mary Alice Hildabrand Bohn.

Wayne was a part of the Target Community and Educational Services program in Carroll County for 30 years. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Disney World, fishing, going out to eat and spending time with his family.

Surviving are sisters, Sandra Myers and husband Robert, near Frederick, Joyce Seidenzahl and husband Mel and Sheila Wells and husband Paul, all of Hanover, PA; brothers, Marlin G. Bohn and wife Judy of Fayettesville, PA and David L. Bohn and wife Nettie of Upperco and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Ronald M., Roger E. and Larry J. Bohn.

The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, Saturday, March 14, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Pete Roy, pastor of Mt. Zion Haugh's Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in Haugh's Cemetery.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
