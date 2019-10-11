|
|
Wayne David Bruchey of Brunswick formerly of Frederick passed away on October 9th. Born on August 13, 1943 son of late Melvin D.(Pete) and Margaret Murphy Bruchey. Grandson of the late William and Ruth Bruchey.
Wayne worked for Frederick Iron and Steel. He was a Frederick City Police officer and was the first K9 handler. Worked at Frederick Memorial Hospital until his retirement in 2007. He was a marksman,avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife Thelma (Wilson) Bruchey, son Ronald (Ron) and Phoulina of Brunswick, daughter Shari Henderson and Bruce of Frederick, 3 granddaughters Elizabeth Thibadeau, Alexis Bruchey and Carly Bruchey, a brother David Bruchey (Darlene).
His body was donated to science to help find cure for dementia. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. The family would like to thank EMT's and neighbor who helped Wayne.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019