Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Toms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Glenn Toms

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Glenn Toms Obituary
Wayne Glenn Toms , 57 May 11, 1962 - Feb 27, 2020 Wayne Glenn Toms, 57, of Foxville, MD, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home.

Born May 11, 1962 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Irving Arthur "Bob" Toms and Esther Virginia (Tracey) Toms.

He was a graduate of Rock Creek School of Frederick, MD, class of 1983.

Wayne had a love for music and food. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Foxville.

Wayne is survived by his brother, Charles E. Toms and wife Louann of Foxville, nephew, Joseph Toms and fiance Marie Weaver, niece, Cheri Cartagena, great- nieces and nephews, Nicholas and companion Melissa, Ethan, Evan, Olivia and Landon, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00am at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Foxville, MD, with Pastor Ronald Kurtz officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6-9pm at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD. Funeral home will be open at 9am for the convenience of the public.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Wayne Glenn Toms to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 14110 Stottlemyer Rd. Smithsburg, MD, 21783.

Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.L. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -