|
|
Wayne Glenn Toms , 57 May 11, 1962 - Feb 27, 2020 Wayne Glenn Toms, 57, of Foxville, MD, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home.
Born May 11, 1962 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Irving Arthur "Bob" Toms and Esther Virginia (Tracey) Toms.
He was a graduate of Rock Creek School of Frederick, MD, class of 1983.
Wayne had a love for music and food. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Foxville.
Wayne is survived by his brother, Charles E. Toms and wife Louann of Foxville, nephew, Joseph Toms and fiance Marie Weaver, niece, Cheri Cartagena, great- nieces and nephews, Nicholas and companion Melissa, Ethan, Evan, Olivia and Landon, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
Services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00am at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Foxville, MD, with Pastor Ronald Kurtz officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6-9pm at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD. Funeral home will be open at 9am for the convenience of the public.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Wayne Glenn Toms to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 14110 Stottlemyer Rd. Smithsburg, MD, 21783.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020