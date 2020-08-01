1/1
Wayne Henning
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne "Fuzzy" Henning

Wayne Henning born July 10th, 1960, in Frederick, MD passed away suddenly at his home on Friday July

24th, 2020. He shared his home with his fiancee, Lisa Mosebrook, for the past 20 years in Waynesboro,

PA.

Fuzzy is preceded in death by his parents, George Horace Henning and Blanche Virginia Stull-Henning of

Thurmont, MD.

He is survived by his six kids: Crystal Durruty (Lazaro) and their kids Alanna, LJ, and Layla of Hampton,

VA, Joshua Henning of Waynesboro, PA, George Henning (Kayla Kerrigan) and Athena of Hagerstown,

MD, Jim Malcolm of Waynesboro, PA, Andrew Malcolm (Beth) and their kids Livia, Anna, and Cole of

Clayton, NC, David Malcolm (Sabrina) and their kids, Sadie, Drake, and Nicole, as well as Great

Grandsons Exzavier and Kai of Waynesboro, PA.

He was also survived by his siblings: George "Fred" Henning and Joyce Stambaugh, Thurmont MD,

Ronald Henning (Myke) of Rolesville, NC and Charles "Mike" Henning (Linda) of Hagerstown, MD as well

as many nieces and nephews.

Fuzzy graduated in 1978 from Catoctin High School. He immediately enlisted in the United States Navy.

He was very proud to be an Equipment Operator Petty Officer Third Class, a Navy Seabee stationed in

Argentia, Newfoundland and Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico.

After discharging from the Navy, Fuzzy started his career as a Fire Protection Specialist most recently

employed by Guardian Fire Protection.

In October of 2003, Fuzzy became a Patch Holder in the U. S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club. Through his

time there, he was former President of the Western Maryland Chapter and current President of Mason

Dixon Chapter.

Fuzzy most enjoyed spending time with Lisa and the family, as well as his motorcycle club family. He was loved by so many. With his larger than life personality, you would remember him if you met him. He

was not afraid to tell you what he thought whether you wanted to hear it or not. He commanded

respect and attention.

Through his tough exterior, Fuzzy had a lot of love to give and was not afraid to show it.

Celebration of Life will be held on August 15th, 2020 @1300

Lewistown Social Club, 10540 Putman Rd. Thurmont, MD 21788

If you would like to participate in his final ride, staging will be at:

Bollinger's Construction @1200, 1 Creamery Way, Emmitsburg, MD 21727

Kick stands up at 1230.

Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Lewistown Social Club
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved