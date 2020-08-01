Wayne "Fuzzy" Henning
Wayne Henning born July 10th, 1960, in Frederick, MD passed away suddenly at his home on Friday July
24th, 2020. He shared his home with his fiancee, Lisa Mosebrook, for the past 20 years in Waynesboro,
PA.
Fuzzy is preceded in death by his parents, George Horace Henning and Blanche Virginia Stull-Henning of
Thurmont, MD.
He is survived by his six kids: Crystal Durruty (Lazaro) and their kids Alanna, LJ, and Layla of Hampton,
VA, Joshua Henning of Waynesboro, PA, George Henning (Kayla Kerrigan) and Athena of Hagerstown,
MD, Jim Malcolm of Waynesboro, PA, Andrew Malcolm (Beth) and their kids Livia, Anna, and Cole of
Clayton, NC, David Malcolm (Sabrina) and their kids, Sadie, Drake, and Nicole, as well as Great
Grandsons Exzavier and Kai of Waynesboro, PA.
He was also survived by his siblings: George "Fred" Henning and Joyce Stambaugh, Thurmont MD,
Ronald Henning (Myke) of Rolesville, NC and Charles "Mike" Henning (Linda) of Hagerstown, MD as well
as many nieces and nephews.
Fuzzy graduated in 1978 from Catoctin High School. He immediately enlisted in the United States Navy.
He was very proud to be an Equipment Operator Petty Officer Third Class, a Navy Seabee stationed in
Argentia, Newfoundland and Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico.
After discharging from the Navy, Fuzzy started his career as a Fire Protection Specialist most recently
employed by Guardian Fire Protection.
In October of 2003, Fuzzy became a Patch Holder in the U. S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club. Through his
time there, he was former President of the Western Maryland Chapter and current President of Mason
Dixon Chapter.
Fuzzy most enjoyed spending time with Lisa and the family, as well as his motorcycle club family. He was loved by so many. With his larger than life personality, you would remember him if you met him. He
was not afraid to tell you what he thought whether you wanted to hear it or not. He commanded
respect and attention.
Through his tough exterior, Fuzzy had a lot of love to give and was not afraid to show it.
Celebration of Life will be held on August 15th, 2020 @1300
Lewistown Social Club, 10540 Putman Rd. Thurmont, MD 21788
If you would like to participate in his final ride, staging will be at:
Bollinger's Construction @1200, 1 Creamery Way, Emmitsburg, MD 21727
Kick stands up at 1230.
.