Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Rill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Leroy Rill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Leroy Rill Obituary
Wayne Leroy Rill, 73, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Northwest Hospital, Randallstown, MD. Born on May 12, 1946, in Westminster, MD, he was the son of the late Albert Leroy Rill, Jr. and Bernice Bertha Cook. He was the beloved husband of Cheryl Ann Rill.

Wayne worked many years as a microbiologist for Fort Detrick U.S. Army Medical Command until he retired. He was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Hampstead, MD.

Surviving in addition to his wife are children: Nicol Lee and husband Stephen, and Nathaniel Rill and wife Melissa, and sisters: Carolyn Leister and husband Ronald, Cleo Reck, and Regina Black. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Due to the current restrictions, services and interment in St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, or to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1616 Capehorn Road, Hampstead, MD 21074.

Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -