Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
13318 Occoquan Rd
Woodbridge, VA 22191
(703) 494-2000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
13318 Occoquan Rd
Woodbridge, VA 22191
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dale City Church of Christ
13130 Hillendale Drive
Dale City, VA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Dale City Church of Christ
13130 Hillendale Drive
Dale City, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Marbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Levi Marbury

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Levi Marbury Obituary
Wayne Levi Marbury, Master Sergeant USMC (Ret.) of Woodbridge, VA. raised in Charles County, MD. Our heavenly Father whispered Wayne's name on September 11, 2019. He leaves to mourn his loving wife, Kennetha; children, Mia Marbury, Crystal Pope (Patrick), Joseph King, Derek Marbury, and Michael King; mother-in-law, of the home, Cleopatra Johnson; special "Sis" Jacquelyn Washington (James); brothers, Marvin Marbury, Reginald Marbury (Darnisa) and Philip Marbury (Jacqueline); 10 grandchildren; a host of other loving relatives and special friends. Visitation Monday, September 30, 6-8pm at Mount Castle Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, VA, and on Tuesday, October 1, 11am until time of service 12 noon at Dale City Church of Christ, 13130 Hillendale Drive, Dale City, VA.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now